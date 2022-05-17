John Fetterman Wins Pennsylvania Dem Senate Primary

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic primary for the state’s open Senate seat Tuesday night, according to multiple outlets.

Fetterman, who consistently led in the polls, defeated Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who gave up his seat in the House to campaign for the Senate, the Associated Press and NBC News reported.

The lieutenant governor won the primary despite announcing he suffered a stroke on Friday. He was unable to attend election night proceedings, as he is currently in the hospital. (RELATED: Here Are The 12 Pivotal Primary Races Of 2022)

While Fetterman is considered to be a left-wing politician, he has come out against a number of positions hailed by his ideological counterparts. He said members of the left-wing House group known as “The Squad” were “misguided” for their anti-Israel stances.

PA — THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME AS YOUR DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!!!! 😭😭 I’m *so* deeply honored. pic.twitter.com/6sa7bC5Vrw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 18, 2022

He also voiced opposition to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42 without a plan to deal with the predicted influx of migrants at the border.

“We don’t only need a long-term and detailed plan here for ending Title 42, but we still need to fix our broken immigration system as a whole,” Fetterman said in April.

He has faced criticism for pulling a shotgun on an unarmed black man, Christopher Miyares, in 2013. Fetterman, who was the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, at the time, alleged he heard what sounded like gunshots and decided to follow Miyares, who was jogging.

Fetterman denied ever pointing the gun at Miyares but acknowledged he pulled it out and made it visible to the jogger.

“He’s trying to make it like it’s okay, he’s trying to justify what he did. I mean, you’re the mayor of Braddock…with a shotgun,” Miyares said in an interview with WTAE following the incident.

