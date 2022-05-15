US Senate Candidate John Fetterman Suffers Stroke

After reportedly suffering from a stroke last week, Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, John Fetterman announced on Sunday that his primary campaign would continue.

Fetterman, who is currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, announced in a press statement that he had suffered from a stroke on Friday. According to his statement, Fetterman was not feeling well and went to the hospital after his wife Gisele noticed his symptoms. After being admitted to the hospital, Fetterman was informed by doctors that the stroke was caused by a clot that formed after his heart had been in an A-fib rhythm for too long. (RELATED: Former Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch Dead At 88)

“On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right,” Fetterman said in his statement. “I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

Doctors were able to remove the blood clot from Fetterman’s body and reverse the stroke, preventing him from experiencing cognitive damage, the statement noted. The Lt. Governor assured his supporters that he would continue his campaign for the upcoming Democratic Senate Primary in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November.”

My full statement here. 👇 pic.twitter.com/1rRXDMBiu0 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

One Senate seat in Pennsylvania is up for grabs this November after current Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in late 2020 that he would not seek reelection in 2022 and would reportedly be leaving his career in politics to return to the private sector at the end of his current Senate term. Fetterman’s competition for the Democratic Senate nomination includes current Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil, and current United States House Representative Conor Lamb.