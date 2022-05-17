Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Bruce Willis Movie ‘White Elephant’

Bruce Willis’ upcoming movie “White Elephant” looks like it will be full of action.

The plot of the film with the star actor, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “When an assassination attempt goes wrong, an ex-marine-turned-mob enforcer is forced to set things right or face the wrath of his ruthless mob boss.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer of the film with Willis, who recently stepped away from acting for health reasons, is an accurate sign of things to come, the bullets will be flying. You can fire it up below.

With Willis’ acting career seemingly over, it should be interesting to see the films he already has in the can are received. I think it’s safe to say people will be excited to see it.

It honestly probably doesn’t even matter if the film is any good or not. It probably doesn’t matter at all.

The sun has gone down on Willis’ career, and that means there isn’t much coming for fans. That makes every single new movie extra special.

While I’m sure “White Elephant” won’t win any awards, it looks like a fun time and a great way for Willis to put a cap on his career.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting June 3!