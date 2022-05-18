Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Accidentally Crushes A Little Kid During A Soccer Game

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leveled a kid Wednesday.

During a casual soccer game with kids during a campaign stop, Morrison accidentally tackled a kid, according to Reuters, and the video is laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It will probably be the funniest thing you see all day.

The PM just accidentally bowled over a kid while playing soccer in Tassie. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/WhUAZHWpr9 — Eliza Edwards (@ElizaEdNews) May 18, 2022

Honestly, this is the coolest thing someone from Australia has done in a very long time. I don’t know anything about Scott Morrison, but anyone who gives it their all on the field is an okay guy in my book.

You think he should have taken it easy just because they were little kids? That’s a terrible mindset. That’s how you raise a generation of snowflakes.

If you’re on the field or court, you treat everyone as an equal. As a little kid, I used to go up to a local university during the summer and play in the faculty basketball games.

Nobody took it easy on me. It was trial by fire. Granted, I wasn’t any good to begin with, but you get the point. By taking it easy on kids, you’re dooming them to a life of softness.

By lowering the boom, you’re teaching them nothing comes easy in this life.

Some might not like to hear it, but for once, Australia did something impressive.