Watch Jeff Bridges In The Chilling Trailer For FX’s Upcoming Series ‘The Old Man’

“The Old Man” looks like it’s going to be FX’s great series.

The plot of the series with Jeff Bridges, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Watch the incredible preview below. It looks like it’s going to be an absolutely incredible series. (RELATED: Remember The Hit Show ‘Justified’? It’s Coming Back To TV)

For those of you who might not know, FX is one of the best networks in the industry when it comes to producing dark, captivating and engaging content.

Look no further than “Justified” for an example of what FX is capable of pulling off when the network is at the top of its game. The series with Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens is arguably the greatest series ever made.

Remember The Hit Show ‘Justified’? It’s Coming Back To TV https://t.co/5tXbnROk7y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 14, 2022

Now, FX is bringing fans a series with Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent seemingly attempting to outrun his past. It’s not the most original storyline we’ve ever seen, but there’s no question it’s a great one.

There’s endless opportunities for the story to develop, and we all know Bridges is one hell of an incredible talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FX Networks (@fxnetworks)

I’ll be shocked if “The Old Man” is anything less than excellent. We’ll fine out starting June 16. I can promise you I’ll be tuning in!