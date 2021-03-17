Report: ‘Justified’ Team Working On Possible Spinoff Series For FX

The team responsible for the hit series “Justified,” a show about a righteous but flawed U.S. marshal, was reportedly working on a possible spinoff series based on a new homicide novel.

Elmore Leonard’s “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit” depicts a Detroit homicide detective who must find, and eventually come head-to-head with, a killer known as the “Oklahoma Wildman,” Variety reported in a piece published Wednesday.

In fact, the shady law enforcement character from the “Justified” series was based on another one of the author’s books called “Fire in the Hole.”

“Justified” aired for six seasons, from 2010-2015, on FX. There has been no word yet on whether any of the other stars, such as Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy or Walton Goggins would be part of the reported spinoff.

Timothy Olyphant is potentially returning to the role of Raylan Givens in a new series from the team behind #Justified. https://t.co/HYT5zwzvCf pic.twitter.com/rzVPGcqUcC — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2021

“Justified” creator Graham Yost would reportedly serve as executive producer, with writers and executive producers from the hit series, Michael Dinner and Dave Andron back to co-write, executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. (RELATED: This ‘Justified’ Montage Video Will Give Fans Of The Hit Show Chills)

Executive producers Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly, VJ Boyd and Taylor Elmore reportedly planning to return as well. (RELATED: ‘Justified’ Is The Best TV Show Of The Past Decade)

Sony Pictures Television will serve as the studio, as they did on “Justified,” the outlet reported.