Incredible Viral War Video Shows Ukrainian Helicopters Attacking Russian Positions

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a pair of Ukrainian helicopters were putting in work and attacking Russian positions with rocket strikes.

You can watch the incredible video below. It might be the craziest thing you see all day.

Ukrainian Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters firing rockets at Russian positions. https://t.co/LvGZanuGBp pic.twitter.com/O8rTrNBJIY — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 17, 2022

The war footage that we’ve seen come out of Ukraine has been nothing short of absolutely insane, and this video from Rob Lee is the latest example of that fact being true.

It seriously looked like it was straight out of a movie. Those helicopters were just buzzing around firing on Russian positions. It’s straight out of the opening of “Red Dawn,” except this is very real.

As I’ve said too many times to count, the resistance we’ve seen the Ukrainians put up has been nothing short of incredibly inspiring.

When your country is invaded, you simply can’t just give up and get rolled. As I asked the Delta Force veterans in our latest interview, it’s time to start shooting once the enemy shows up.

"It wouldn't last a fucking day." I spoke with some grade-A badasses about what people should do if America ever gets invaded. They're very confident we'd kick the shit out of any invading force in brutal fashion.

