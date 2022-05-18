Woman Gets Lit Up While Attempting To Stop A Man Fleeing A Store In Wild Viral Video

A woman got crushed in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a woman attempted to stop someone running out of a store, and while I respect her effort, it didn’t go well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The guy absolutely trucked her as he got out of the store. You can watch the insane altercation unfold below.

Best Buy might need to start doing tackling drills in their training seminars pic.twitter.com/1PqgKGabtx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 17, 2022

While I definitely don’t encourage a moron to bulldoze a store employee while making a run for it, I’d also encourage people to not get in the way if they’re not capable of lowering the boom.

This woman’s main problem is that she didn’t appear fully committed to the hit. As anyone who has ever played contact sports knows, you have to be all in on the hit.

You can’t be in the middle of the road. I can’t tell for sure, but it looked like she was on the phone. That’s a bad start before contact is even made.

Put the phone down, lower your base, get squared up and make the tackle. If you’re off balance when contact is made, you’re probably going to get blasted.

Now, none of this should ever matter because dudes shouldn’t be running through women to make an escape. That guy is a loser and I hope the authorities deal with him accordingly. People really need to learn how to make smarter decisions.