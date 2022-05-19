Some Guy Tweeted A Pic Of An Airport Beer Menu, And The Port Authority Got Involved

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set new guidelines for food vendors after a viral tweet exposed LaGuardia airport’s excessive prices for beer.

“Nobody should have to fork over such an exorbitant amount for a beer,” said Kevin O’Toole, Board Chairman of the Port Authority, according to the NJ.com. “New compliance and enforcement measures announced [May 13] make it crystal clear that all prices at concessions will be routinely monitored to ensure they are aligned with the regional marketplace.”

The new policy announced by O’Toole will allegedly cap vendor prices at off-airport street prices, the website says. It will also include a maximum 10% surcharge.

Port Authorities were reportedly informed of the astronomical prices after Twitter user Cooper Lund tweeted out the airport’s menu in July 2021.

“lol at all of this,” Lund tweeted as he showed a picture of the menu that lists Sam Adam’s Summer Ale Draught for $27.85. That is more than double what a six-pack would cost, according to the Walmart website where it is only $10.48.

Lund also points out an extra 10% “COVID Recovery Charge” repressed at the bottom of the menu screen. “That doesn’t even go to employees,” Lund wrote. (RELATED: ‘Hidden Tax’: Inflation Runs Rampant After Biden Skirts Blame On Rising Costs)

In the same thread, Lund also said that “The ads on this terminal indicate a deeply unwell country.” Attached was a picture that showed said promotions, one of which saying “Trump took a ‘sudden interest’ in Ghislaine Maxw…”

In February 2022, Lund updated that the price was down to $13 for a pint. “Still too high, but half the cost!” he wrote.