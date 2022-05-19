Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’

“The Terminal List” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated series with Chris Pratt, which is based on a Jack Carr book of the same name, dropped Thursday, and it’s a shot of adrenaline to the heart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below, and prepare to be blown away!

What do we all think about the trailer for “The Terminal List”? Personally, I think it looks like Amazon has a monster hit on its hands, and for those of us who read the book, it looks like it will keep that same energy.

To say I’m excited would be one hell of an understatement. I’m super pumped up to see what we get. James Reece is an all-time great character, and Chris Pratt will bring him to life July 1.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, I don’t know what to tell you.

For those of you who don’t know, the saga of James Reece is absolutely incredible. It’s dark, violent, sinister, gritty and it’s also not woke at all.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite of woke! It’s simply awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon Studios (@amazonstudios)

Make sure to check it out starting July 1 on Amazon! I can’t wait to watch!