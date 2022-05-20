Violent Viral Video Shows Ukraine Destroying Russian Armor

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a piece of Russian armor was blown to hell by a Stugna-P ATGM strike, and the footage is pure war porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’s absolutely incredible.

Video reportedly showing a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM strike on a Russian BMP-2. https://t.co/C6Fvw61rqY pic.twitter.com/PhusG1ipno — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 19, 2022

Will these videos ever get old? Will it ever get old watching the Ukrainians taking out Russians? I think the answers to those questions in an overwhelming no.

These videos are absolutely awesome, and I could watch them around the clock. If you invade a country, you better be ready to take some losses.

Were the Russians ready for these many losses? I have no idea, but at this point, they’ve faced tons of stiff resistance and lost a ton of guys.

It’s a great example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. You know how this all could have been avoided? Putin’s guys could have stayed in Russia!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them!