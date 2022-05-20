Editorial

Su’a Cravens Says School Illegally Offered Him Money To Simply Take Campus Visits When He Was A Recruit

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 19: Su'a Cravens #21 of the University of Southern California Trojans awaits the snap against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 19, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated USC 14-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Su’a Cravens shared a wild story about his experiences as a recruit.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Cravens was a highly-touted recruit that landed at USC, but some other programs were ready to hand him a bag to simply visit campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I had schools offering me 10-20k just to visit and all of em were south east of Texas [laughing crying emoji] since people lying I’ll speak from experience. Recruiting was unfair up until NIL because only the SEC was allowed to openly pay for talent which is why they became so dominant last 13 years,” Cravens tweeted Thursday.

Some people might not want to hear it, but I 100% believe that schools, especially in the SEC, were willing to throw cash around simply to get a kid to visit.

We’re talking about big boy college football, and anyone with a functioning brain knows there’s been money flying around under the table for generations.

If you think college athletes are only just starting to get paid, I have some oceanfront property in North Dakota that is all yours free of charge!

Great college athletes have always been making money, but it’s just always happened under the table. Now, it’s happening above board and above the table.

That’s the only difference! However, as we all saw with the Saban/Fisher situation, some people think it’s gone way too far.

My goal in life is to be so rich that I can just pump millions of dollars into the Badgers until we win national titles like it’s going out of style. So, while I’m all for the situation being under control, I have no issue at all with players making cash!