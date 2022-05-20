Su’a Cravens Says School Illegally Offered Him Money To Simply Take Campus Visits When He Was A Recruit

Su’a Cravens shared a wild story about his experiences as a recruit.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Cravens was a highly-touted recruit that landed at USC, but some other programs were ready to hand him a bag to simply visit campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I had schools offering me 10-20k just to visit and all of em were south east of Texas [laughing crying emoji] since people lying I’ll speak from experience. Recruiting was unfair up until NIL because only the SEC was allowed to openly pay for talent which is why they became so dominant last 13 years,” Cravens tweeted Thursday.

Ill just say this since people wanna cap and accuse others. I used to be a 5🌟 recruit … Only schools that didn’t offer bread were Pac-12 schools cuz it would’ve been the death penalty for them, not just a slap on the wrist like the others get. I went to SC free of charge ✌🏽 — Su’a (@iammsuzy) May 19, 2022

Some people might not want to hear it, but I 100% believe that schools, especially in the SEC, were willing to throw cash around simply to get a kid to visit.

We’re talking about big boy college football, and anyone with a functioning brain knows there’s been money flying around under the table for generations.

If you think college athletes are only just starting to get paid, I have some oceanfront property in North Dakota that is all yours free of charge!

Great college athletes have always been making money, but it’s just always happened under the table. Now, it’s happening above board and above the table.

That’s the only difference! However, as we all saw with the Saban/Fisher situation, some people think it’s gone way too far.

If I could redownload my old Voxer app , a lot of yal favorite schools would be in hot water 😂 ijs , the blatant lies and accusations of other schools pissed me off a bit. Especially knowing how they getting down out there lol ridiculous one sided hypocrisy! — Su’a (@iammsuzy) May 19, 2022

My goal in life is to be so rich that I can just pump millions of dollars into the Badgers until we win national titles like it’s going out of style. So, while I’m all for the situation being under control, I have no issue at all with players making cash!