REPORT: Michael Vick Will Play In Fan Controlled Football

Michael Vick is reportedly coming out of retirement.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has agreed to come out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league, according to Reuters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known what team Vick will play on.

Michael Vick has agreed to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, per @FrankPingue Vick plans to suit up May 28 in the final week of FCF’s regular season 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/jVB8s0o4Mg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2022

He’s also not the first former NFL player to play in the Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon have all spent time in FCF.

It seems like a very appealing destination for former NFL players looking to extend their time playing the sport for a bit longer.

Michael Vick has agreed to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, per @FrankPingue. 41-year-old Vick will make his FCF debut on May 28th, the last day of the regular season. The former #1 overall pick retired from the NFL in 2016. pic.twitter.com/bzz4hcMuim — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 20, 2022

I have no idea how much gas Vick has left in the tank, but this is huge news for FCF teams and fans. You think people were pumped when Manziel agreed to play in the startup pro league?

That’s nothing compared to Michael Vick agreeing to play in FCF.

Michael Vick is reportedly getting ready to suit up for Fan Controlled Football. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ogmbKPhYGn — theScore (@theScore) May 20, 2022

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does. I definitely never expected to see Vick on the field ever again!