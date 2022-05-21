Editorial

REPORT: Michael Vick Will Play In Fan Controlled Football

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick celebrates his team's 47-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in their NFC Divisional playoff game in Atlanta, Georgia January 15, 2005. REUTERS/Tami Chappell JLS/SV

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michael Vick is reportedly coming out of retirement.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has agreed to come out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league, according to Reuters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known what team Vick will play on.

He’s also not the first former NFL player to play in the Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon have all spent time in FCF.

It seems like a very appealing destination for former NFL players looking to extend their time playing the sport for a bit longer.

I have no idea how much gas Vick has left in the tank, but this is huge news for FCF teams and fans. You think people were pumped when Manziel agreed to play in the startup pro league?

That’s nothing compared to Michael Vick agreeing to play in FCF.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does. I definitely never expected to see Vick on the field ever again!