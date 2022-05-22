Media

Maher Faces Blowback For Questioning Chemical ‘Experimentation’ On Children In Puberty

New Rule: Along for the Pride | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) YouTube/Screenshot/PUBLIC/UseReal Time With Bill Maher

YouTube/Screenshot/PUBLIC/User: Real Time With Bill Maher

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

“Real Time” host and comedian Bill Maher faced condemnation from Hollywood, journalists, and a Democratic strategist on social media after making comments questioning transgender children “experimenting” with hormone blockers.

During a Friday night monologue, Maher discussed hormone blockers and the statistical increase in LGBT-identifying people, saying “We’re literally experimenting on children,” which ignited a flurry of backlash on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘We’re Literally Experimenting On Children’: Bill Maher Rips LGBT Activists In Latest Monologue)

“Reno 911!” actor Carlos Alazraqui called out Maher, stating that his personal experience as a parent tells a different story, saying his daughters are “both into boys & love being girls.”

Hollywood writer and director Jessica Ellis called Maher “mean,” and described him as “not a smart guy.” (RELATED: CNN’s Jake Tapper Takes A Blowtorch To Hollywood’s Relationship With Communist China)

Staff from The Daily Beast and The Atlantic took aim at Maher’s monologue as well. (RELATED: Daily Beast Reporter Resigns After Blatantly Plagiarizing Article)

Andy Levy, host of The Daily Beast podcast “The New Abnormal,” responded negatively to a tweet from Republican Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene that thanked the comedian for his controversial comments:

Atlantic writer and Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast also expressed distaste for Greene’s applause of Maher:

Law and Policy Senior Editor Imani Gandy of Rewire News Group opined that Maher was “a bad person with bad opinions:”

Another critic was rock music writer Dan Ozzi, who took aim at Maher, fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling all in one tweet:

Democratic strategist and former Obama campaign official Jon Cooper also joined the conversation:

Pro-LGBT media organization GLAAD issued a statement against Maher:

Northwestern University Professor Steven W. Thrasher called Maher several names in a thread:

The next episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher” will air June 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern.