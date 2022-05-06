Dave Chappelle Breaks His Silence After Being Attacked Onstage

Dave Chappelle hosted a secret comedy show Thursday in Los Angeles and shared shocking details about his on-stage attack.

Just two nights after being attacked during his comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl, Chappelle took the stage at the intimate 70-seat Belly Room at the Comedy Store and broke his silence on the violent incident, according to Hollywood Reporter.

He revealed that he could not see the face of the person who attacked him, but that he did manage to get a grip on the suspect’s hair. He also went face-to-face with his alleged attacker once more after asking the police to allow him into the room where he was being held. “I needed to talk to him,” he said, according to the outlet.

Dave Chappelle took the stage Thursday night and revealed something shocking … he spoke to the man who attacked him at the Hollywood Bowl, and the guy told Dave why he did it. https://t.co/I1Rds0OhOV — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2022

Chappelle revealed he exchanged words with his alleged attacker and asked him why he took the actions he did. Chappelle said Isaiah Lee, the man arrested for the alleged attack, claimed his actions were intended to draw attention to his grandmother, who had been forced from her Brooklyn neighborhood by gentrification, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle went on to detail the emotional impact of being attacked on stage, recalling a moment immediately after the incident when his son embraced him. “Dad, I love you,” he said. (RELATED: Will Smith Slap ‘Opened The Floodgates’: Howie Mandel Fears For His Safety After The Attack On Dave Chappelle)

Much to the surprise of the guests in attendance, Chris Rock took the stage and sat next to Chappelle, who seized the opportunity to quip at recent events. “At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Rock laughed and took a jab at Will Smith by saying, “I got smacked by the softest n***** that ever rapped.”

Among the crowd were a handful of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sean “Diddy” Combs, the outlet noted.

Chappelle took a serious tone during the final moments of his time on stage, and addressed Combs directly. “I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” said Chappelle. “I hate this city,” he said, and then left the stage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.