REPORT: Jadeveon Clowney Is Re-Signing With The Browns For $11 Million

Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly re-signed with the Cleveland Browns.

The superstar defensive end, who had a great 2021 campaign with the Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Browns are adding a post-draft difference-maker, re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @TomPelissero. The two sides have agreed to terms. After 9 sacks last year, Clowney runs it back in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nRMs3zk6Qq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

It’s essentially a 1-year deal worth $11M, source said, though it could be more complicated than that. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

To make matters more interesting, Rapoport also reported that Clowney had opportunities to play for other teams for substantially more money, but he wanted to stick around with the Browns.

Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

If you’re a fan of the Browns, you should be very happy right now. The team traded for Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield’s time with the franchise is nearing a rapid end and one of the best defensive players in the league is sticking around.

It’s crystal clear Cleveland is gearing up for a serious postseason run.

I know I clown on Cleveland a lot, but there’s no question the franchise is 100% headed in the correct direction. It seems like they’re in for a very big 2022 season!