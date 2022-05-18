Editorial

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Meets With The NFL Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Deshaun Watson reportedly met with NFL investigators Tuesday.

The face of the Cleveland Browns had his “first direct meetings” with NFL investigators as the league looks into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Ed Werner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Watson hasn’t been criminally charged, he’s still facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, and the NFL can choose to punish him however the league wants if Roger Goodell and investigators feel he broke the rules.

Remember, Roger Goodell is more or less a dictator when it comes to handing down punishments. He doesn’t need convictions. He can punish anyone for more or less making the league bad.

It’s also important for the Browns to get an answer on Watson’s fate as soon as possible. If he’s going to be suspended for half the season, the Browns need to know so the franchise can make a decision on Baker Mayfield.

If Watson gets a lengthy suspension, there’s a very good chance Mayfield sticks around. If the league doesn’t drop the hammer, Mayfield is likely gone.

Either way, it sounds like the NFL might be nearing a big decision on Watson’s future and any potential punishment he might face.