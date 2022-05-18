REPORT: Deshaun Watson Meets With The NFL Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Deshaun Watson reportedly met with NFL investigators Tuesday.

The face of the Cleveland Browns had his “first direct meetings” with NFL investigators as the league looks into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Ed Werner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: The first direct meetings between the #NFL investigative team led by Lisa Friel and #Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson have begun in Texas. The league seeks to determine if he violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy and, if so, whether discipline should be imposed. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) May 17, 2022

While Watson hasn’t been criminally charged, he’s still facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, and the NFL can choose to punish him however the league wants if Roger Goodell and investigators feel he broke the rules.

Remember, Roger Goodell is more or less a dictator when it comes to handing down punishments. He doesn’t need convictions. He can punish anyone for more or less making the league bad.

Deshaun Watson was traded the Browns, despite facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. It’s a blunt reminder that if you’re talented enough, the NFL simply doesn’t care what you’re accused of doing off the field. pic.twitter.com/X1ehNxjVfa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 21, 2022

It’s also important for the Browns to get an answer on Watson’s fate as soon as possible. If he’s going to be suspended for half the season, the Browns need to know so the franchise can make a decision on Baker Mayfield.

If Watson gets a lengthy suspension, there’s a very good chance Mayfield sticks around. If the league doesn’t drop the hammer, Mayfield is likely gone.

Baker Mayfield’s Status In The NFL Hits An Embarrassing New Low https://t.co/OEUCzygkU2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

Either way, it sounds like the NFL might be nearing a big decision on Watson’s future and any potential punishment he might face.