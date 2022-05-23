Editorial

John Daly Smokes A Cigarette During An Appearance On ESPN

Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - December 19, 2021 John Daly of the U.S. celebrates winning the PNC Championship REUTERS/Joe Skipper

REUTERS/Joe Skipper

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
John Daly had himself a day during a recent interview.

The legendary golfer appeared on ESPN to discuss the PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins over the weekend, and he did it while ripping a cig, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out a photo of the epic interview appearance below.

Is John Daly the man or is John Daly the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes. He’s one hell of an awesome dude.

Most people care way too much about what people think about them. It’s sad, but true. Due to that fact, a lot of celebrities are buttoned up and never let their hair down.

That’s one problem Daly doesn’t have. He is who is, and he doesn’t give a damn what other people think. That’s why he’s arguably one of the most epic athletes to ever live.

Seriously, who the hell else would ever show up for an ESPN appearance ripping a cig? There’s not a single other person who comes to mind.

Props to Daly for continuing to be an absolute dog!