John Daly Smokes A Cigarette During An Appearance On ESPN

John Daly had himself a day during a recent interview.

The legendary golfer appeared on ESPN to discuss the PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins over the weekend, and he did it while ripping a cig, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out a photo of the epic interview appearance below.

John Daly is starting off his Sunday morning by joining the Joe Buck-cast while ripping heaters in his RV parked in a Tulsa church parking lot. pic.twitter.com/rxxL7HtCIL — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) May 22, 2022

Is John Daly the man or is John Daly the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes. He’s one hell of an awesome dude.

Most people care way too much about what people think about them. It’s sad, but true. Due to that fact, a lot of celebrities are buttoned up and never let their hair down.

.@ESPNCaddie: “What was going through your head Saturday night leading the PGA?” John Daly: “I probably went to Hooters and had 3 pitchers of beer. Hell, I didn’t care.” pic.twitter.com/kUr5ihRBKR — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) May 22, 2022

That’s one problem Daly doesn’t have. He is who is, and he doesn’t give a damn what other people think. That’s why he’s arguably one of the most epic athletes to ever live.

Seriously, who the hell else would ever show up for an ESPN appearance ripping a cig? There’s not a single other person who comes to mind.

Reporter Claims John Daly Ripped A Shocking Amount Of Cigs While Golfing https://t.co/b2I8gvgVvS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2022

Props to Daly for continuing to be an absolute dog!