REPORT: Panthers And Seahawks Haven’t Totally ‘Ruled Out’ Trading For Baker Mayfield

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like there’s still a chance the Cleveland Browns manage to offload Baker Mayfield.

Ever since the Browns traded for former Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team has been desperately attempting to find someone to take the former first overall pick. So far, the team has seen no success in moving Mayfield, and it looked like he might be stuck in Cleveland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Panthers and Seahawks might still be in the mix.

Seattle and Carolina haven’t totally “ruled out” trading for the Oklahoma Heisman winner, according to The Athletic (via CBS Sports).

It sounds like one of the major issues on the table is Cleveland not wanting to eat much of Mayfield’s nearly $19 million salary in 2022.

I honestly can’t believe we’re still doing this whole circus. At some point, the Browns have to just make a decision on what they want to do.

If they have to eat some of his salary to get rid of Mayfield, they might as well do it. There’s no point in keeping him around, unless Watson is going to get suspended for a lengthy amount of time.

As I’ve said far too many times to count, there’s no way the Panthers should trade for Mayfield. It’s just not worth it after drafting Matt Corral.

Now, Seattle could make a lot of sense given the fact their quarterback room is very weak.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear the drama surrounding Mayfield and the Browns is far from over!