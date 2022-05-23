Russian Tank Gets Obliterated In Awesome Viral War Video

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian tank got absolutely torched by a Ukrainian strike, and there’s no doubt it’s among the craziest videos we’ve seen from the war so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It will probably be the craziest thing you see all day!

Video of a Russian T-72B3 tank struck from behind by Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade.https://t.co/4PSBAaMLGG pic.twitter.com/1YdviXPZoM — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 22, 2022

What do we all think about this war video out of Ukraine? I think it’s just the latest example of the Ukrainians continuing to give the Russians absolute hell.

Even though they’re outmatched against a much larger military with way more resources, the Ukrainians have continued to spill the blood of the enemy.

No matter how this war ends in Ukraine, you’re insane if you don’t respect the fight the Ukrainians have put up. They’ve managed to punch way above their weight.

It’s been inspiring to see, and I think a lot of people around the world agree with my assessment.

Let’s hope they continue to give Putin’s forces absolute hell until the bitter end!