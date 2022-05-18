Editorial

Violent Viral Video Shows Ukraine Hammering Russians In Trenches And Armor

Ukraine Strike (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1526842970921750528)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another crazy video shows the Ukrainians pouring it on the Russians.

In a violent viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade hammered some Russians in a trench system and hit an armored vehicle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below. You’re going to love it!

Like I previously said, not only are these videos not slowing down, but it seems like they’re actually coming out at a faster pace than ever before.

We used to get one crazy video a day when the war first started. Now, there are tons of videos floating around every single day.

I’m not a weapons expert, but I’m pretty sure you don’t want to be anywhere near a target on the ground once the bombs start falling.

Yes, being a trench is better than being above ground, but getting bombed is still getting bombed. You’re going to have a very bad day.

Make sure to keep checking back for all the wildest and craziest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.