Violent Viral Video Shows Ukraine Hammering Russians In Trenches And Armor

Another crazy video shows the Ukrainians pouring it on the Russians.

In a violent viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade hammered some Russians in a trench system and hit an armored vehicle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below. You’re going to love it!

Video from Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade of artillery strikes on Russian troops in a trench and a Russian BMP (BMP-1AM Basurmanin?). Also possible use of variable time fuzes.https://t.co/GJk2wnclzO pic.twitter.com/DXzXAQ0j4C — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 18, 2022

Like I previously said, not only are these videos not slowing down, but it seems like they’re actually coming out at a faster pace than ever before.

We used to get one crazy video a day when the war first started. Now, there are tons of videos floating around every single day.

Ukrainian Helicopters Launch Massive Attack On Russian Positions In Insane War Video https://t.co/yr6IpXi1wA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

I’m not a weapons expert, but I’m pretty sure you don’t want to be anywhere near a target on the ground once the bombs start falling.

Yes, being a trench is better than being above ground, but getting bombed is still getting bombed. You’re going to have a very bad day.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

