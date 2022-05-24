‘An Incredible Transition’: Biden Suggests Soaring Gas Prices Are Part Of Green Agenda

President Joe Biden suggested record gas prices were part of an incredible transition away from fossil fuels Monday in Japan.

At the press conference in Tokyo with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a reporter asked the president if a recession in the United States was inevitable.

“When it comes to the gas prices,” the president stammered for a moment. “We’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that God willing when it’s over we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” (RELATED: Gas Stations Add Extra Digit To Pump Meters In Anticipation Of $10 Gas)

Biden then mentioned his decision to ease rising gas prices by releasing 180 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles in late March, though he noted it hasn’t been effective.

Joe Biden: “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an INCREDIBLE transition” pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

The Biden administration canceled the three remaining offshore oil and gas lease sales last week including the Cook Inlet in Alaska, and two in the Gulf of Mexico reportedly due to factors including conflicting court rulings.

Richard Spinrad, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reportedly said the backlog in permitting was from a miscalculation a sub agency found, according to a late April letter obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The average pump price nationwide has surged to $4.59 per gallon of regular gasoline compared to $4.11 in April, according to AAA.