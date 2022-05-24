Caitlin Jenner Compares Kim Kardashian’s Relationships With Kanye West And Pete Davidson

Caitlin Jenner compared Kim Kardashian’s relationships with Kanye West and Pete Davidson in a discussion on “The Pivot” podcast Tuesday, and Davidson is scoring high points.

Jenner spoke candidly, saying great things about West, but making it known that Davidson was a better personality match for Kim. Jenner indicated Davidson is “very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” according to the podcast video posted to TMZ. Jenner continued to draw a direct comparison between the two men, “Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim is so happy,” Jenner said.

Jenner just recently had the opportunity to meet Davidson for the first time. “We spent a couple hours here at the house together,” Jenner said.

Jenner then went on to speak kindly of West before suggesting that Davidson was a better match for Kardashian.

Jenner described West as being a “very complicated guy,” before gushing about him. “I really liked Kanye, got along with him so well, two of us did great together, and even when I transitioned he was so on my side you know, – loving it!” Jenner said. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl)

Jenner highlighted that in spite of her fond feelings for West, he wasn’t a match for Kardashian. Jenner hinted that daily life with West was a difficult experience for Kardashian. “He was difficult to live with,” Jenner said.

She then reverted to praising Davidson and Kardashian’s romance, “Kim deserves to be happy,” Jenner said.

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since October 2021, according to US Weekly.