REPORT: Former NFL Player Brendan Langley Arrested After Fight With A United Airlines Employee

Former NFL player Brendan Langley was reportedly arrested after a recent altercation.

Langley was identified as the guy in a mega-viral video of a fight between a guy at an airport and a United Airlines employee. The United employee got his world worked in the brutal fight video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Langley, who currently plays in the CFL after a stint with the Broncos, was arrested and charged with simple assault and the unnamed airline employee was fired after the altercation at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to TMZ.

I would love to know what started the entire altercation. As you can tell from the video, things were already well underway once the video started rolling.

Obviously, Langley has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if you ever find yourself involved in a physical altercation at an airport, there’s no question that things have gone very wrong.

That’s just a fact. If you’re ever in a situation as an adult where you’re trying to land massive bombs on another dude, things have definitely gone very wrong.

We’ll see how it all shakes out in court, but next time, both guys should probably just learn to walk away.