Man Gets Punched While Working Out In Horrifying Viral Video

A man got lit up while working out in a horrifying video generating attention online.

In a video shared by TMZ, a man was hitting the weights at a gym in Thailand when a guy came up and sucker punched him. TMZ reported the altercation started because one of them wouldn’t give up his bench. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absolutely insane video below.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people that something like this would ever cross a person’s mind as acceptable?

It’s shocking to me that there are humans on this planet who think throwing punches at the gym is an acceptable thing to do.

Why are you at the gym? If the answer is anything other than to get some reps in, pump some iron and exercise, you’re a loser. You’re a loser.

If you’re doing it for Instagram, you’re a loser. If you’re at the gym throwing punches, you’re even worse than being a loser. You’re a moron who deserves to get the cuffs slapped on.

I’m not kidding at all. You deserve to go to jail if you ever find yourself attacking people at the gym. I don’t care what your excuse is.

Make much smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.