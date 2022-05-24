Stacey Abrams Twists Herself Into Knots Trying To Explain Away Surging Voter Turnout

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued there was still voter suppression in Georgia despite record turnout during a press conference Tuesday.

Abrams suggested that there is not a causal relationship between turnout and suppression before stating that turnout is actually the “antidote” to suppression in response to a reporter’s question on Georgia’s record voter turnout.

WATCH:



“The question about voter suppression and voter turnout is causation without correlation,” Abrams initially said before correcting herself. “Sorry, see, you can make mistakes even when you know what you’re talking about.”

“It’s correlation without causation,” Abrams continued. “We know that increased turnout has nothing to do with suppression. Suppression is about whether or not you make it difficult for voters to access the ballot. And in Georgia, we know difficulty has been put in place for too many Georgians who vote by mail, who had to figure out a calendar of applying just early enough but not too late. You had to have wet signatures so they could print things out. Take a picture, upload it.” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Campaign Scrambles To Do Damage Control Following Maskless Image With Children)

Abrams went on to accuse counties in Georgia of “taking advantage of their election boards” to shift their dynamic to suppress votes. However, Abrams acknowledged that voters were showing up despite the alleged acts of suppression and that voter turnout was the “antidote” to suppression.

Abrams has stated that Republicans cannot win elections “without voter suppression.” The gubernatorial candidate blamed her 2018 loss to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on widespread voter suppression.

Abrams’ Campaign did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

