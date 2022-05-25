Charles Barkley Roasts Aaron Rodgers’ Hair In Hilarious Viral Video

Charles Barkley isn’t a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers’ hair.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently joined “Inside the NBA” to promote The Match, and the legendary basketball player couldn’t help himself from cracking a few jokes about Rodgers’ long hair. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The manbun? That’s not a thing. That’s called you’re too cheap to get a haircut. You can’t make it up something. Get a haircut, Aaron,” Barkley explained when talking about Rodgers’ manbun.

You can watch the hilarious clip below.

This right here is why Charles Barkley is the absolute king. The man has no filter at all, and that’s why sports fans around America love the man.

Most celebrities are incredibly vanilla and refuse to truly open up. Barkley isn’t one of them!

When something is on the mind of the former Phoenix Suns superstar, he’ll let you know. He will never hold back, and that’s putting it mildly.

He didn’t like Rodgers’ hair, and he said that straight to his face. How much more honesty could ever want?

Plus, Rodgers took it like an absolute champ. This is a rare moment where we’re reminded how great TV can be when things are rolling. Props to Barkley for proving fans an epic moment with the Packers quarterback.

H/T: BroBible