Charles Barkley Warns Hecklers He Will ‘F**k’ Their Mothers If They Don’t Leave Him Alone In Awesome Viral Video

Charles Barkley dropped a line for the ages Wednesday.

While on the set of “NBA on TNT,” fans were heckling the legendary NBA star, and he dropped the hammer in a fashion that you don’t often see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f**k your mama,” Barkley said to the people heckling him. You can watch the absolutely hilarious video below.

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

This right here is why Charles Barkley remains undefeated. This right here is why people absolutely love Barkley. Way too many celebrities are buttoned up and afraid to let their guard down.

There are a lot of things you can say about Barkley, but him being afraid to speak his mind will never be one of them.

He turned around and dropped the hammer on those fans like it was no big deal at all. There’s not a single other TV star in the world of sports I could ever see doing this, but Chuck didn’t even hesitate.

He dropped a “f**k your mama” line like he’d been waiting all day to do it. Show no hesitation. Show no remorse. Just end souls!

Also, for anyone out there with their panties in a bunch, the fans clearly loved it. So, let’s not even pretend this is some outrageous situation. The fans were giving it and Barkley gave it back. Welcome to life in major college football!