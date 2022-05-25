Nina Dobrev And Adriana Lima Turn Heads On The Cannes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Red Carpet

Nina Dobrev and Adriana Lima’s stunning dresses took the spotlight on the red carpet for the “Top Gun: Maverick” at Cannes Festival 2022

Dobrev’s cream-colored off-the-shoulder dress was complete with a peekaboo cut-out, which is this year’s top fashion must-have. Lima took the cut-out trend to a whole new level and even shouted out to none other than Rihanna as she stunned with her dramatic pregnancy fashion. There’s nothing average about either of these dresses – Dobrev and Lima just raised the fashion bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Nina Dobrev was the epitome of a classic beauty in her cream-colored, majestic gown. The color of her dress absolutely popped, and brought out a crisp, fresh summer vibe. The dress was a silk masterpiece and featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a sleek, skinny mid-strap. The dress hugged her curves and gave just enough free movement to make it breathable and give it a feminine air.

The cutout on Dobrev’s dress was just below her chest-line, and gave way to a hint of skin just above her midriff. She included oversized hoop earrings, accenting her slicked-back up-do. Bold red lips finished the outfit in classic style. (RELATED: Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Festival Outfits Will Leave You Breathless)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Adriana Lima has always posted bold images of herself on her social media pages, and the Cannes film festival was just another excuse for her to shine! She put her pregnancy on full display with a perfectly oval-shaped cut-out right in the center of her belly. Adding to her ultra-defined style was a thigh-high slit that revealed her very toned legs.

A cape-like piece of fabric caressed the outline of her outfit as she stepped out in this bold, baby-bump revealing Balmain Dress. Lima took to Instagram to declare her look was inspired by Rihanna, who got a shout-out for inspiring this new, stunning pregnancy fashion.

She completed her outfit with feminine, black, open-toed Balmain shoes, and absolutely no jewelry at all, as she let the stunning baby-belly revealing dress do all the talking.