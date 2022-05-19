REPORT: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Child To The World

Rihanna and superstar rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed a baby boy May 13 in Los Angeles.

Her new son’s name has not yet been revealed, according to TMZ. The reportedly new bundle of joy is the first child for the couple, who have been seen during various outings and special events during the course of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their baby boy! https://t.co/5346DjCVzV — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2022

The superstar couple was most recently spotted together in public May 9, which fell around Mother’s Day weekend. Cameras snapped photos as they ate at Giorgio Baldi, according to TMZ.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna has boldly rocked her own maternity style, often opting for more edgy fashions. At Paris Fashion Week in early March, the superstar donned black lacy lingerie and a leather jacket over her baby bump, pairing the ensemble with knee-high black boots. (RELATED: Pregnant Superstar Rihanna Stirs Engagement Rumors)

Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth to Her First Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky https://t.co/d6APaMbkbm — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 19, 2022

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International airport April 20 after returning from a vacation in Barbados with a then very-pregnant Rihanna. His arrest came as part of an investigation into a November 2021 shooting that left one person injured, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The couple have not yet shared images of their reportedly newly-born son online.