Roger Goodell Says The NFL’s Investigation Into Deshaun Watson Is ‘Nearing’ Its ‘End’

The NFL’s investigation into Deshaun Watson is winding down.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, and while he won’t face criminal charges, the league could still choose to suspend him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like a decision could come very soon.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson case: ‘I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.’ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 24, 2022

Given the fact that the NFL and Deshaun Watson have been dealing with this issue since before last season, it’s good to hear there might finally be a resolution.

The question now is when a decision will come down the pipeline and what will it be.

Deshaun Watson was traded the Browns, despite facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. It’s a blunt reminder that if you’re talented enough, the NFL simply doesn’t care what you’re accused of doing off the field. pic.twitter.com/X1ehNxjVfa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 21, 2022

If the NFL feels Watson violated league rules, will the dual-threat quarterback get suspended for half a season? An entire season? Just a few games? Not at all?

The Browns need to know the answer sooner than later because it could definitely play a major factor into whether or not Baker Mayfield is kept around.

If Watson gets handed a lengthy suspension, there’s a very high chance Mayfield doesn’t end up getting traded before the season starts. If the former Texans QB doesn’t get suspended at all, Mayfield is as good as gone.

Baker Mayfield’s Situation With The Browns Gets A Rough Update https://t.co/S47JWFnuUM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

It should be interesting to see what decision the NFL comes to!