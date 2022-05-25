Editorial

Roger Goodell Says The NFL’s Investigation Into Deshaun Watson Is ‘Nearing’ Its ‘End’

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NFL’s investigation into Deshaun Watson is winding down.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, and while he won’t face criminal charges, the league could still choose to suspend him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like a decision could come very soon.

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Given the fact that the NFL and Deshaun Watson have been dealing with this issue since before last season, it’s good to hear there might finally be a resolution.

The question now is when a decision will come down the pipeline and what will it be.

If the NFL feels Watson violated league rules, will the dual-threat quarterback get suspended for half a season? An entire season? Just a few games? Not at all?

The Browns need to know the answer sooner than later because it could definitely play a major factor into whether or not Baker Mayfield is kept around.

If Watson gets handed a lengthy suspension, there’s a very high chance Mayfield doesn’t end up getting traded before the season starts. If the former Texans QB doesn’t get suspended at all, Mayfield is as good as gone.

It should be interesting to see what decision the NFL comes to!