‘Hard To Think’: Trump Responds To Texas Mass Shooting

Former President Donald J. Trump shared his response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting Wednesday via Truth Social.

Trump wrote that it is “so hard to think or report about anything else after watching the Texas school ‘massacre’ which took place yesterday,” according to the New York Post.

“Thank you to the great wisdom and bravery of our Law Enforcement Professionals, and condolences to all who are suffering so gravely with the loss of those incredible souls so close to you,” he continued, the outlet reported, “No words can express the sorrow and grief of this absolutely horrible event. It is a moment in time which will never be forgotten!”

Trump is reportedly set to appear at a National Rifle Association conference Friday, MySanAntonio reported. He will be joined by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz at the Houston-based event, the outlet noted. (RELATED: 10 Killed In Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting)

Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered by a teenage gunman, whom authorities have identified as Salvador Ramos, at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, CNN reported. The gunman also reportedly shot his grandmother before carrying out the massacre, the outlet continued. His grandmother remains in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital.