Ukrainian Boxer Oleg Prudky Killed In The War Against Russia

Ukrainian boxing star Oleg Prudky has been killed.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation recently announced on its Instagram page that Prudky, who was a two-time amateur champion, died in combat against the Russian invaders, according to TMZ.

“It is with sorrow that we inform you that the master of sports of international boxing class, the champion of Ukraine Oleg Prudky, was killed in the fights with Russian occupiers,” the statement read in part, according to the same TMZ report. You can see the announcement in the Instagram post below.

Prudky was killed Sunday while serving with the Cherkasy Police special forces, according to TalkSport. Three other men were also killed in the attack that left him dead.

Ukrainian amateur boxing champion Oleg Prudky has died at the age of 30 while working for the Cherkasy Police special forces, defending his country in their war with Russia. Prudky previously fought for Ukraine Otamans in the WSB. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. pic.twitter.com/J17UblLK5D — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 24, 2022

This is an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s really no other way to describe it. This war is absolutely brutal, and in war, people who should be alive end up dead.

Prudky was 30 years old and should have been focused on much more pleasant things than trying to fight off Russian invaders.

Arguably the most tragic part is that Prudky leaves behind a wife and two kids, according to the TMZ report. The average person can’t even begin to imagine the kind of trauma death in combat leaves on a family.

Rest easy, Oleg. Rest easy.