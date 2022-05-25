We’re Proud Of You, Jake Tapper

CNN’s Jake Tapper is here to tell you to take your biohazard suit off and go to work, ladies and gentlemen!

Tapper, 53, made headlines recently after he tested positive for COVID-19 while working at CNN’s Washington D.C. offices and went on to tape his 4 pm show anyway. Frankly, we’re proud of Jake. It’s a win-win as far as we’re concerned.

If we’ve learned anything from Tapper’s scowling prowess as anchor of “The Lead,” it’s that he’s always right, and any reporter who dares speak out against him will hear from the man himself. Our fella Tapper isn’t afraid to say and do exactly what he feels, particularly in the DMs, according to HuffPost, and evidently when it comes to the health and safety of his staff.

Jake Tapper is a tragedy https://t.co/JtjDOhUsTh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

We’re proud of Tapper for offering himself up as the ultimate case study. He’s either going to show the world that COVID is just a cold now, or he’s going to take down his entire staff and CNN gets a few degrees worse for the coming weeks. (CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts Off White House Adviser Attempting To Pin Putin For High Gas Prices)

Either way, we’re here for it.

We hope you’re enjoying watching Dana Bash do your job and abiding by your overlord’s directions to quarantine. We hear that Chris Licht can be a bit of a “roadside bomb” when something upsets him, so make sure you do exactly what he says. Perhaps the network will be really nice and send you a CNN+ welcome package to keep you occupied during your recovery.