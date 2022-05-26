Delta Force Veterans Talk About Rescuing Hostages And Killing Terrorists

The last thing bad guys kidnapping Americans often see is the rifle of a Delta Force commando.

I recently spoke with former Delta Force commandos Bob Keller, Brian Gilligan and Nat e Dudley, and they touched on the rescue of American hostage Jill Carroll in Iraq. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We either captured or killed everybody involved in that kidnapping until the one guy that had her dropped her off at a government building,” Gilligan explained when talking about the hunt for her captors.

You can check out the epic story below.

This is why you don’t mess with America and why you damn sure don’t mess with our citizens. If you do, we’ll send the biggest badasses on the planet to hunt you down and take you out.

“Bottom line is you need to be aware of your surroundings.” I spoke with three former Delta Force operators about how situational awareness can save your life in a dangerous situation. This is advice every American needs to hear. pic.twitter.com/dpYnQ4V5tR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 22, 2022

If you want to threaten Americans, guys like Bob, Brian and Nate will make sure the last thing you see is the muzzle flash from the business end of an American-held rifle.

