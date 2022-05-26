‘We Had No Idea This Was Goodbye’: TX Sheriff Attended Honor Roll Ceremony For Daughter Who Died Hours Later In Shooting

A Texas sheriff had just left an honor roll celebration for his 10-year-old daughter Tuesday when he was called back to the school hours later only to find out his daughter was slain in the massacre.

Sheriff Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife, Kimberly Mata-Rubio had just attended the ceremony for their daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, Kimberly posted to Facebook.

“My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

Kimberly shared a picture of the family, with Alexandria seen smiling big and bright while holding up her certificate of achievement. (RELATED: Husband Of Teacher Killed In School Shooting Reportedly Suffers Fatal Heart Attack, Leaves Behind Four Kids)

Alexandria’s parents told CNN their daughter had plans to be a lawyer.

“She was kind, sweet, and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future, whether it’s sports or academic. Please let the world know we miss our baby.”

Felix Rubio reportedly said he was one of the officers who responded to the scene.

“All I can hope is that she’s just not a number,” the anguished father said. “This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but we are.”

Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire at Robb Elementary School Tuesday after barricading himself in a classroom. Ramos fatally shot 19 students and two teachers while injuring several others.