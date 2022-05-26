Husband Of Teacher Killed In School Shooting Reportedly Suffers Fatal Heart Attack, Leaves Behind Four Kids

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, a teacher killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School, has reportedly died of a heart attack.

Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts that had been married for 24 years and shared 4 children, who have suffered the loss of both of their parents in the same week, according to posts made to Twitter. Joe and Irma Garcia are survived by their kids, Cristian, Jose, Lyliana, and Alysandra.

The tragic news of Joe Garcia’s fatal heart attack comes just 2 days after the loss of his wife, one of two teachers that was killed during the school shooting May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. A total of 19 children and 2 adults were killed on that fateful day, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire within the school.(RELATED: The Innocent Victims Gunned Down In The Texas School Massacre)

Irma had shared a loving post about her family to social media prior to her death, indicating the love she had for her family. She boasted her 24-year strong marriage. “I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan,” she wrote.

According to that post, Joe and Irma’s eldest son, Cristian, is completing marine bootcamp, Jose is a student at Texas State University, and their eldest daughter, Lyliana is a sophomore in high school. The couple’s youngest child, Alysandra, is in 7th grade.