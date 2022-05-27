Gunman Open Fires Into Birthday Party Crowd. A Guest Whips Out Her Handgun And Shoots Him Dead

A West Virginia woman fatally shot a man Wednesday night after he allegedly pulled out an AR-15-style rifle and began firing into a crowd at a birthday party, according to a local report.

The unidentified woman was attending a birthday party at an apartment complex in the city of Charleston when 37-year-old Dennis Butler allegedly pulled out a rifle and began firing at dozens of the attendees, NBC 4 Washington reported. The woman whipped out her pistol and fired at Butler, killing him, according to the report.

🚨 SHOOTING UPDATE

CPD says the man who was shot last night at Renaissance Circle has died, and his name is Dennis Butler

Before the shooting, he allegedly pulled an AR-15-style rife at a birthday/graduation

CPD tells us a person at the party shot and killed Butler@wchs8fox11 — Danielle Dindak (@danielledindak) May 26, 2022

No one else was injured at the party. (RELATED: Police: Man Smoking Cigarette Outside His Home Shoots Armed Robber In The Head)

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said Thursday, according to the report.

The woman and other witnesses waited on scene for police to arrive and cooperated with authorities. Hazelett said the woman would not face any charges, according to the report.

Butler had been at the complex prior to the party in a vehicle that was warned to slow down because children were outside playing, police reportedly said. Butler left the scene but later returned to the complex and parked in front before firing, according to NBC 4 Washington.