Cash Register Attendant Pulls A Handgun On A Criminal During Attempted Robbery In Viral Video

A cash register attendant’s quick thinking might have saved his life.

In a viral video tweeted by Zaid Jilani, a cash register attendant armed himself after spotting a suspicious person, and it turned out that his instincts were 100% correct.

A masked man pulled a gun at the register in what appeared to be a robbery attempt, but the attendant was ready to rock and roll as he presented his own firearm. Fortunately, no shots were necessary, and the bad guy took off. You can watch the insane situation unfold below.

Saw this video on Reddit of a cashier noticing a suspicious customer and preparing himself. Should probably run the CIA. pic.twitter.com/3cwYCHupGr — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 14, 2022

This video right here is proof that the Second Amendment and situational awareness are both incredibly important. If that attendant at the register had been unarmed, he could have been killed or at the very least, he would have been robbed.

Instead, he was ready to go with a weapon of his own, and his situational awareness made it so the guy didn’t get the drop on him.

If you play stupid games, you will eventually win stupid prizes. That’s just a fact, and this bad guy should consider himself damn lucky he left alive.

You pull a gun on the wrong person and it might be the last thing you ever do on this planet. Fortunately, bullets flying through the air weren’t necessary in this situation because the bad guy fled.

Props to this guy for being prepared and let’s all take a moment to be thankful for the Second Amendment.