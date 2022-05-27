Nina Jankowicz Says ‘Ministry Of Truth’ Could Prevent Mass Shootings

The former head of the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), Nina Jankowicz, claimed Thursday during a podcast that mass shootings and extremism could be addressed by the DGB.

During the episode, Jankowicz attempted to clarify her position heading the DGB and explained how the board could have addressed mass shootings and combated extremism caused by disinformation.

“I think another example that’s important, that’s also within the Department’s portfolio, especially given the events of the past few weeks, is that disinformation plays a role in radicalizing people to violence,” Jankowicz said on NPR’s “Fresh Air” podcast hosted by Terry Gross. “You know, we’re seeing continued mass shootings here in the United States, and in many of those cases, violent extremism is begotten by things people see on the Internet.” (RELATED: The Clownish Disinfo Czar Got The Boot, But Biden’s ‘Ministry Of Truth’ Hired Monster Replacements)

Earlier in the episode, Jankowicz also attempted to discredit criticisms of the DGB as the “Ministry of Truth”

“There were a lot of folks, mostly on the conservative side of the spectrum, who said that the board was going to be a Ministry of Truth, a la George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ that we were going to adjudicate what was true and false online and that I was a czar, a disinformation czar, a minister of truth,” said Jankowicz. “Nothing could have been farther from the truth.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly said that the DGB, like the DHS, does not have the capability to monitor United States citizens and instead would focus on foreign threats of disinformation, the New York Post reported.

“The board does not have any operational authority or capability.” Mayorkas said on CNN. “What it will do is gather together best practices in addressing the threat of disinformation from foreign state adversaries from the cartels and disseminate those best practices to the operators that have been executing in addressing this threat for years.” (RELATED: BARR: What Might The Disinformation Governance Board Morph Into?)

Earlier in May, the Department of Homeland Security put a “pause” on the DGB several weeks after its announcement. Jankowicz also penned a resignation letter, according to The Washington Post.

Former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff and former U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Jamie Gorelick under Clinton were reportedly tapped to assess and review the DGB for its alleged “mischaracterization”.