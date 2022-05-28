Rep. Elise Stefanik Backs GOP Women Targeting Vulnerable Incumbent Dems

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is backing three Republican women attempting to flip seats red in competitive districts as early voting begins Saturday in Nevada.

Stefanik’s political action committee, E-PAC, which works to elect more Republican women to Congress, has endorsed Carolina Serrano, Annie Black and April Becker, who are challenging Democratic incumbents in Nevada. E-PAC has raised more than $3 million to back GOP female candidates. (RELATED: Trump May Have Already Settled On A Running Mate For 2024: REPORT)

Stefanik is backing Serrano to target incumbent Democratic Rep. Dina Titus, who has held the seat in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District since 2013.

“Nevada is a key swing state, and with Carolina Serrano on the ballot, Republicans have the opportunity to flip the First Congressional District to help take back the House and fire Nancy Pelosi,” Stefanik told TheDCNF. “Just last cycle, Carolina helped lead the Latinos for Trump organization in Nevada, which played a key role in growing record support among Latino voters for President Trump and our conservative policies.”

President Joe Biden received about 61.5% of the district’s vote in the 2020 presidential election whereas former President Donald Trump received about 36.4%, according to Ballotpedia, but after redistricting, the seat is rated as a Democratic “Toss-Up” by Cook Political Report.

“I look forward to working side-by-side with Congresswoman Stefanik to restore common sense, safety, energy independence, our basic liberties, and stop the invasion at the southern border when I’m elected to Congress this November,” Serrano told TheDCNF. (RELATED: ‘Life Hasn’t Improved’: Hispanic GOP Candidate Says Democrats Have Made Things Worse For Latino Voters)

Stefanik is also looking to unseat Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford, who has held the seat in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District since 2019. The race is also rated as a Democratic Toss-Up by Cook Political Report.

🚨 Endorsement Alert 🚨#EPAC is proud to endorse Assemblywoman @RealAnnieBlack for Congress in #NV04. Annie is an America First fighter who has a track record of delivering results for Nevada families. Donate to Annie ⬇️https://t.co/dUwh8h8HVH — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 8, 2022

“The energy on the ground in Nevada is undeniable, as Republicans have a massive opportunity to turn Nevada red both in the U.S. Senate race and for Congress. I know we can flip the 4th, and I’m the candidate to do it,” Annie Black, who is running to topple Horsford, told TheDCNF. “I’m grateful for the early backing of Elise Stefanik and for the support from hundreds of grassroots supporters across the district.”

Lastly, Stefanik is backing April Becker’s efforts to unseat Democrat Rep. Susie Lee, who has been in office since 2019 in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

“April Becker is a mom that put herself through law school, started a successful business, and now wants to give back to her state and country,” Stefanik said. “April will help us stop the out-of-control spending, rising inflation, and the reckless Biden agenda.”

“Taking back the House runs through Nevada and E-PAC is leading the way helping to elect conservatives,” Becker said. “Susie Lee has told voters she won’t apologize for the higher prices they are paying and voters won’t have to apologize for sending her and Nancy Pelosi packing come this November.”

Stefanik has endorsed 20 other candidates for the 2022 election cycle including Connie Conway in California’s 22nd Congressional District and Mayra Flores in Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Nevada’s primary is June 14. Titus, Lee and Horsford did not immediately reply to TheDCNF’s comment request.

