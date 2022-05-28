‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals She’s Back On Set Filming

Kelly Reilly has returned to the world of “Yellowstone.”

Production is currently underway on the fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner, and the woman famous for playing Beth Dutton is back on set! (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“Lily of the valley made it from my garden today to this beautiful valley in Montana . I have missed these mountains so much , this cast and crew and of course her… #season5 #yellowstone [tornado emoji],” Reilly wrote on an Instagram photo from Montana.

I know it’s not a huge update, but Reilly being back on set is definitely proof the wheels are turning on production. It means we’re one step closer to the November 13 premiere of season five.

If that doesn’t jack up your pulse and have you ready to run through a wall, you’re probably not a real fan!

What will happen in season five? I have literally zero inside information, but I know after the cliffhanger we got to close out season four, there’s no doubt we’re going to be off to the races.

Once again, the Duttons are at war, and that’s good news for the fans!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them. We’re in for a crazy time once November 13 rolls around!