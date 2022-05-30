Editorial

REPORT: Decision On The Raiders Signing Colin Kaepernick Isn’t ‘Imminent’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the Las Vegas Raiders will take their time evaluating Colin Kaepernick.

The former 49ers quarterback recently worked out for the Raiders, and the reports that followed were that he apparently did a good enough job to impressive the staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders will make a decision.

The franchise’s decision on whether or not to sign the former 49ers QB, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season, isn’t “imminent,” according to ESPN.

Well, it certainly looks like we’re not going to get a decision in the immediate future on Kaepernick potentially returning to the NFL, but the fact we’re even having this conversation is a bit mind-boggling to me.

Did everyone forget what Kaepernick has said and done? Seriously, does everyone have memory loss?

Kaep wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Why would any team be in a rush to even give him the time of day?

The Raiders should absolutely not pursue Kaepernick, unless they’re looking to alienate NFL fans.