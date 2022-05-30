REPORT: Decision On The Raiders Signing Colin Kaepernick Isn’t ‘Imminent’

It sounds like the Las Vegas Raiders will take their time evaluating Colin Kaepernick.

The former 49ers quarterback recently worked out for the Raiders, and the reports that followed were that he apparently did a good enough job to impressive the staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders will make a decision.

‘Impressed’: This NFL Team Is Reportedly Close To Signing Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/rPOs6yInWr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2022

The franchise’s decision on whether or not to sign the former 49ers QB, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season, isn’t “imminent,” according to ESPN.

This NFL Team Is Open to Signing Colin Kaepernick. Will Fans Revolt? https://t.co/jc1enHYXxP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

Well, it certainly looks like we’re not going to get a decision in the immediate future on Kaepernick potentially returning to the NFL, but the fact we’re even having this conversation is a bit mind-boggling to me.

Did everyone forget what Kaepernick has said and done? Seriously, does everyone have memory loss?

Former NFL Star States A Very Obvious Truth About Colin Kaepernick The Media Doesn’t Want You To Hear https://t.co/wkABTTzYsI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

Kaep wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Why would any team be in a rush to even give him the time of day?

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. Reminder on Kaep: – Compared cops to slave catchers

– Wore socks depicting cops as pigs

– Claim cops get paid leave for murdering people

– Refused to stand for the anthem He’s not a hero. https://t.co/auaKN4P4eS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Some other reminders about the Colin Kaepernick: – Compared playing in the NFL to being a slave

– Said Trump’s killing of Iranian scumbag Soleimani was an example of “terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people.”

– Praised murderous dictator Fidel Castro’s regime — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

The Raiders should absolutely not pursue Kaepernick, unless they’re looking to alienate NFL fans.