REPORT: The Raiders Are Bringing In Colin Kaepernick For A Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in Colin Kaepernick.

The franchise will bring in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a workout at some point this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN. More on NFL Live now. pic.twitter.com/zAuWybhILx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Previously, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he would have absolutely no issue with the team signing Kaepernick if it’s what the franchise’s leadership wanted to do.

This NFL Team Is Open to Signing Colin Kaepernick. Will Fans Revolt? https://t.co/jc1enHYXxP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

I truly can’t believe the Raiders are actually bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. It’s hard to put into words how bad of an idea this is for the NFL and the franchise.

Ignoring the fact he hasn’t played in several years, signing Kaepernick would immediately fracture the league’s fanbase. Remember, he’s not a hero, and no matter how hard the media tries to change that narrative, the truth will always win the day.

The media is treating Colin Kaepernick like a hero, but nothing could be further from the truth. He’s a trash quarterback and a bum. pic.twitter.com/ztKUP5gEg0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

The former 49ers passer wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Who the hell thinks it’s a good idea for the NFL to associate its brand with Colin Kaepernick? It’s complete and total insanity, and I know a lot of people agree with me.

The Raiders might sign Colin Kaepernick, and it’s, frankly, disgusting any team would consider giving that bum QB a chance. Colin Kaepernick spits on America’s legacy and trashes our brave police officers. He’s a scumbag and should be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/nY8wdazmkl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 28, 2022

The Raiders are making a huge mistake!