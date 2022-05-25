Editorial

REPORT: The Raiders Are Bringing In Colin Kaepernick For A Workout

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with Michigan Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh during a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in Colin Kaepernick.

The franchise will bring in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a workout at some point this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he would have absolutely no issue with the team signing Kaepernick if it’s what the franchise’s leadership wanted to do.

I truly can’t believe the Raiders are actually bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. It’s hard to put into words how bad of an idea this is for the NFL and the franchise.

Ignoring the fact he hasn’t played in several years, signing Kaepernick would immediately fracture the league’s fanbase. Remember, he’s not a hero, and no matter how hard the media tries to change that narrative, the truth will always win the day.

The former 49ers passer wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Who the hell thinks it’s a good idea for the NFL to associate its brand with Colin Kaepernick? It’s complete and total insanity, and I know a lot of people agree with me.

The Raiders are making a huge mistake!