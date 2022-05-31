Woman Allegedly Shot By Police During Arrest For Suspected Carjacking Was Armed

A woman allegedly shot by police during an arrest for a suspected carjacking was armed, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Leonna Hale, was holding a handgun when officers found her and attempted to arrest her, the Kansas City Star reported. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell confirmed that Hale was armed in an email to the Kansas City Star, according to the outlet.

“Yes, [Hale] was armed with a handgun, holding the gun in her hand,” Bell told the outlet in his email. A gun was also recovered from the scene of the shooting, Bell said, according to the outlet.

The alleged incident involving Hale occurred Friday night inside a parking lot near the Family Dollar store at 6th and Prospect Ave, the Kansas City Star previously reported. Kansas City Police officers attempted to arrest Hale and an unknown male after locating a vehicle, which matched the description of a stolen vehicle at the Family Dollar Store, also according to the outlet. The Kansas City Police Department was following up on a report from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department regarding an alleged armed carjacking, FOX 4 KC reported.

Officers instructed Hale and the unidentified male to exit the vehicle, which prompted a pursuit after the male allegedly ran, the Kansas City Star reported. The woman exited the vehicle with her hands up but told officers she couldn’t get on the ground when they asked her to because she was pregnant, an eyewitness identified as only Shédanja said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Officer Breaking Down In Tears After Killing Woman Who Allegedly Shot At Him)

Shédanja claimed that Hale was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that officers closed in on Hale with their weapons drawn, according to the Kansas City Star. Shédanja also said the police allegedly shot Hale five times when she ran three steps away from them, the outlet reported. Shédanja was traveling out of state when she visited the Family Dollar store, FOX 4 KC reported.

Shédanja reacted to the incident, telling FOX 4 KC she was “shaken.”

“I’m shaken I’m shaken that’s all I could do this happened right there it can’t change; my whole life is changed forever, I can’t unsee it,” she told the outlet.

Following the shooting, Hale was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to the outlet. An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, the officers who allegedly discharged their firearms during the incident have been put on administrative leave, FOX 4 KC reported.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.