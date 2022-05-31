Cara Delevingne’s Dramatic Dress Is A Must-See

Cara Delevingne’s bold Cannes Film Festival dress was so dramatic that it’s still a discussion piece a week later, and every angle of the fashion masterpiece was captured in a must-see Instagram video posted by the model Monday.

Delevingne nailed her Cannes red carpet look May 24 with such perfection that it became a big topic of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Not only did she show up in a stunning Balmain dress, but she also happened to be accompanied by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Bringing the designer along to bask in the glory of the outfit spoke to the impact the black number had on everyone that was lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

The form-fitting gown featured a bust-line that was accentuated by very dramatic, edgy points. The shapely fabric tips were the focal point of the top of the dress, and it just kept giving more to fashion lovers at every angle. The entire central portion of the dress was dedicated to perfectly formed diamond-shaped mesh cut-outs that gave a peek-a-boo glance with a patterned effect.

The dress was proportionately tighter as it passed Delevingne’s hip-line and ballooned into a dramatic, velvet puddle train. The feature added dynamic, introduced a whole other textured effect and gave the dress enough fabric to create a flowy pool of soft fabric that fell perfectly around Delevingne’s feet and cascaded around her. (RELATED: Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Festival Outfits Will Leave You Breathless)

The balance of feminine detailing and bold structure commanded attention at every turn, and — of course — with the brilliant fashion designer by her side, Delevingne’s tight up-do and smokey eyes added even more dramatic effect to the already breathtakingly perfect design of the epic dress. Rousteing stood intensely by Delevingne’s side, dressed head-to-toe in white, giving their combined look a polished, classic effect.