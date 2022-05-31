Clint Eastwood Celebrates His 92nd Birthday

Tuesday is Clint Eastwood’s 92nd birthday.

The star actor was born May 31, 1930, and the rest is history. Over the past 92 years. Eastwood has become arguably the most powerful and recognizable figure in all of Hollywood.

Happy Birthday to the absolute living legend that is Clint Eastwood 🎂 The Man with No Name turns 92 today. Here’s a casual reminder that you will never, ever be as cool as him. pic.twitter.com/UjqOd1OP23 — LADbible (@ladbible) May 31, 2022

Whether it’s acting or directing from beyond the camera. The man is an absolute force to be reckoned with and the examples are plentiful.

We’re talking about the man who is arguably the face of westerns in this country. Whenever he has a cowboy hat on, you know things are going to be awesome for the viewers.

Of course, Eastwood has done a hell of a lot more than just westerns. He was Inspector Harry Callahan, starred in Gran Torino and gave fans one of the best movies ever made with “Million Dollar Baby.”

It’s crazy how he’s already 92 years old, and he’s still crushing the game. He’s been around for more than nine decades. Nine decades, folks! That’s an insane number, and he’s been successful pretty much the whole time.

Most people in Hollywood have incredibly short runs. If they’re killing it for 10 years, they’re in an extremely small minority.

Eastwood came onto the scene in the 1950s, and he’s only gotten bigger with time. It’s been an unreal run.

Happy 92nd birthday to Clint Eastwood! pic.twitter.com/M0cIw5myJy — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) May 31, 2022

Happy birthday to the GOAT!