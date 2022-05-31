Drag Queen Story Hour For Air Force Kids Gets The Boot

The U.S. Air Force canceled a drag queen story hour event for children of servicemembers at a library on Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany after pressure from Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio wrote an open letter to Ramstein Air Force base Thursday opposing the event, which was to take place June 2.

“These inappropriate events are extremely divisive at home for good reason; in all cases, they place young children in close proximity with adults who are intentionally and explicitly sexualized,” Rubio wrote in the letter. (RELATED: ‘Drag Queens In Training’: NYC Department Of Education Children’s Show Features 12 Minutes Of ‘Lil Miss Hot Mess’ Reading And Dancing)

“Do you and President Biden believe the proper role of the U.S. Department of Defense is to facilitate extraordinarily divisive events involving the children of U.S. servicemembers?” Rubio asked Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in the letter.

Good that the @usairforce cancelled a drag queen story hour for children after my letter to them https://t.co/0TAYJqUzso — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2022

“Following receipt of Rubio’s letter, the Air Force canceled the event,” Rubio’s office said in a Friday press release.

“An advertisement was posted to the base library social media page before the event had completed Ramstein’s established processes for special observance coordination and approval,” Lt. Col. Will Powell, chief of public affairs for the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein, told The Military Times. “The advertisement has been removed and the event will not take place.”

“How many instances of events involving drag queens spending time around children have occurred at government sponsored events on U.S. military installations both OCONUS and in the United States?” Rubio asked in the letter.

Nellis Air Force base in Nevada hosted a drag show in June of 2021. Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry told Breitbart News at the time that the event, “was sponsored by a private organization and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the history and significance of drag performance art within the LGBT+ community.”