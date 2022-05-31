FCF Quarterback Jason Stewart Gets Cut After Smoking Weed During A Game

Jason Stewart is no longer a part of Fan Controlled Football.

The Zappers passer went mega-viral after he sparked up a joint after a touchdown during a recent game Glacier Boyz, but the league has now dropped the hammer on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pro Quarterback Smokes Weed During A Game In Unreal Video https://t.co/xYwtfdqSJz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

The FCF has cut Stewart after his little stunt, and released the following statement, according to BroBible:

Jason Stewart was cut from the Zappers for violating league policy. While the FCF fully supports player’s responsible use of cannabis, unfortunately it is still illegal in the state of Georgia and is banned by our venue and hotel property partners – so our policy of not allowing smoking at these sites is well known by all of our players.

Well, I sure hope it was worth it for Stewart! I sure hope his little stunt with weed during a football game was worth losing his job over.

As soon as I saw the video of him lighting up, I said the FCF is now permanently a joke, and it looks like the league is trying to regain some credibility.

I honestly have no sympathy for Stewart at all. If you’re going to do incredibly stupid things for attention, you have to be ready for the consequences.

In this case, he smoked weed during a game and lost his job because it’s against state law and the stadium’s policies. Even if it were 100% legal, he still shouldn’t have done it.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. There’s simply no better way to sum up this situation.