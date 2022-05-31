WEEKEND OF CARNAGE: Liberal Cities See Massive Spike In Murder, Violent Crime Over Holiday Weekend

Violent crime surged across liberal cities during Memorial Day weekend, leaving more than 30 people dead and approximately one hundred injured, according to multiple police departments.

Major cities including Philadelphia, Chicago and New York saw dozens of fatal shootings over the holiday weekend, multiple police departments told The Daily Caller News Foundation, with victims including women and children.

In Philadelphia, fifteen people were killed during the weekend violence, police told TheDCNF.

A 9-year-old boy and his father as they came home from a cookout were among those killed in Philadelphia, CBS-3 reported. Gerald Parks and his son Jamal were sprayed with bullets and killed in their car.

In another incident, three masked men opened fire on a group of people, killing a 56-year-old man, according to NBC Philadelphia. A 33-year-old woman was shot seven times but survived.

Chicago 911 dispatcher rips ‘liberal’ politicians for crime surge: ‘This nonsense has to stop’ – Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. discusses rampant crime as fatal shootings rocked cities nationwide over the Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/xhD3UaootP — Todd Piro (@ToddPiro) May 31, 2022

The Chicago Police Department told TheDCNF that nine people were killed and 47 people were injured over the weekend. (RELATED: Chicago Crime Spike Forces Rich People To Hire Private Police)

A gunman in Chicago opened fire on a crowd commemorating the anniversary of another teen’s death outside an elementary school, according to the Chicago Sun. A 16-year-old woman was among the wounded in the group.

There were 19 shootings in New York City, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told TheDCNF. Two shootings kille in Brooklyn killed two people, the New York Post reported.

Baltimore police told TheDCNF there were five killings and four injuries during the weekend violence. One instance of a double shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and left another 17-year-old girl hospitalized in serious but stable condition, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The New York Post reported a surge in violent crime in the wake of the holiday weekend in several other cities, including Memphis, Tampa and Atlanta.

